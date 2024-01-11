Car slams into back of school bus, building in Washington County, officials say

WEST BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle accident involving a school bus in West Bethlehem Township.

According to Washington County 911, the crash happened in the 2300 block of Bealsville Road just before 9 a.m.

Dispatch said a car hit the back of a Bethlehem-Center School District bus and then possibly hit a building.

Dispatch also said no one has been taken to the hospital yet.

