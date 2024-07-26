Local

Car slams into utility pole in Penn Hills

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Car slams into utility pole in Penn Hills Car slams into utility pole in Penn Hills (Penn Hills No.7 VFC)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car slammed into a utility pole in Penn Hills early Friday morning.

Penn Hills No.7 VFC on Facebook said the crash happened in the 10700 block of Frankstown Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

Responding units found a car that had crashed into a utility pole, officials said. The driver was out of the car when units arrived and was later taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Duquesne Light responded to the scene to repair the pole.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Kennywood closes rollercoaster after photo appears to show cinderblocks supporting part of the ride
  • 3 teenagers charged in Industry triple stabbing
  • Southwest changes boarding; will have assigned seating
  • VIDEO: Butler DA responds to state police commissioner testimony in hearing on Trump assassination attempt
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read