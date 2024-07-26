Car slams into utility pole in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car slammed into a utility pole in Penn Hills early Friday morning.

Penn Hills No.7 VFC on Facebook said the crash happened in the 10700 block of Frankstown Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

Responding units found a car that had crashed into a utility pole, officials said. The driver was out of the car when units arrived and was later taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Duquesne Light responded to the scene to repair the pole.

