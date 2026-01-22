Car smashes into former tavern in Washington County

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A car crashed into a former tavern in Washington County on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the building at 90 PA-88 in Charleroi, formerly Lenhart’s Tavern, around 7:20 a.m.

Our crews on scene saw a large hole in the building and damage left inside.

Dispatchers tell Channel 11 that no one was injured.

