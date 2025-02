PITTSBURGH — A car is split in half after crashing into a pole in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the 7200 block of Penn Avenue.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirmed that one person was taken to a hospital.

The road is closed in the area while police investigate.

