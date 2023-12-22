Car thieves caught on camera in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Pa. — Car thieves in Bellevue were caught on camera and neighbors tell Channel 11 they are shocked and disturbed.

Video shows two people walking on South Bryant Street just before 2 a.m. Monday, going from car to car checking each to see if the doors are locked.

One car was unlocked and the thief began to rummage through the person’s belongings before continuing down the street.

But Jocelyn Nagy’s Jeep Grand Cherokee her first car was stolen from right in front of her home.

“I thought maybe it got towed or something because that happens all the time around where I live,” Nagy said. “It’s kind of scary, it’s really shocking. You always hear bad things happen in other places you never really think it’s going to happen where you are.”

Nagy said she had accidentally left her extra key fob in her car and when she contacted police they informed her that unfortunately her car’s license plate hadn’t been pinged anywhere. Neighbors now worry that thieves are still out there.

“It’s a lot of people that live on this street that have cars we have to look out for one another, we just need to cameras now, it’s not safe,” Marietta Williams said.

Police want anyone who sees a car with the license plate number MCL8700 to contact them immediately.

©2023 Cox Media Group