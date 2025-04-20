Carnegie Library of Homestead celebrates finishing extensive renovations

MUNHALL, Pa. — The Carnegie Library of Homestead celebrated the completion of the second phase of renovation work on Saturday.

The work included HVAC projects, enhancing accessibility and creating sensor-friendly spaces, as well as preserving the structure.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officials noted the importance of public libraries, even in the age of the internet.

“It’s a place where people can come to learn, read books, swim, participate in activities and older folk can participate in programming, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said. “It’s a tremendous asset that we have here in the Mon Valley.”

"Where some people may think that libraries are not relevant, we have, on average, 733 people a day visit us. And it’s not just in the library. We’re very unique to public libraries because we also have an athletic club and a concert hall," Carol Shrieve said.

More than $2 million from the state helped fund the renovation, including $600,000 from the Committee on Crime and Delinquency, as a way of giving young kids a safe place to go.

