Carnegie Medal awarded to Good Samaritan in fiery PA Turnpike crash

PITTSBURGH — A Washington County native who jumped into action last year on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious Carnegie Medal.

“It was a blessing to me. I’m very happy about it,” said David Duffey, 26.

Channel 11 was first to show you the dramatic video of Duffey rescuing a semi driver last October near mile marker 69.

The Midway native and Army National Guard Sgt. pulled the driver to safety as the truck burst into flames.

According to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, Duffey is among 16 people recently selected to receive the Carnegie Medal, which recognizes acts of civilian heroism.

According to the commission, the Carnegie Medal is “given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.”

Duffey has not received his medal just yet but intends to display it within his office.

“I don’t feel like a hero. I feel like I was just helping another guy out who needed it,” he said.

Duffey said he hasn’t had luck getting into contact with the driver he rescued. He’s made attempts to connect and hopes they’ll eventually get the chance to meet.

