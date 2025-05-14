Carnegie Mellon University announces partnership with Sal Khan’s Schoolhouse.world

PITTSBURGH — As part of his visit to Carnegie Mellon University to give the keynote address at commencement on Sunday, Sal Khan, founder of the renowned nonprofit educational platform Khan Academy, and CMU announced a new partnership between the school and one of Khan’s other ventures.

CMU and Schoolhouse.world, a digital platform that offers free educational services worldwide with a focus on high school-level curricula, are partnering, which will allow CMU students to have both expanded access to the platform and gain experience as tutors.

“Carnegie Mellon University is deeply committed to fostering access and opportunity, and we also applaud Sal Khan’s record of creating innovative and high-quality educational experiences that are broadly available to learners around the world, including Khan Academy and Schoolhouse.world,” CMU President Farnam Jahanian said in a statement. “Our new collaboration seeks to unite our institutions around our shared commitment and further democratize learning, benefiting Carnegie Mellon students, high school students around the world and society at large.”

