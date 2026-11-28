PITTSBURGH — It will be dry this evening, with chilly temperatures falling from the 40s to the 30s tonight.

We’ll see more clouds Sunday, with a dry start to the day, but not for long, as rain will develop by the evening. Steady rain is expected late at night with scattered rain showers early Monday morning.

Gusty winds are expected as well, with this next system reaching up to 30 mph Sunday night into Monday morning. Higher gusts are possible in the ridges.

Dry weather will return Monday afternoon and stick around through most of the work week.

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