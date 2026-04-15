Carnegie Mellon University to host Special Olympics competition

PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Mellon University will be the home of an upcoming Special Olympics competition.

A spokesperson for Special Olympics Pennsylvania said more than 600 athletes from across 12 counties would participate in the 2026 Western Spring Sectional at the Pittsburgh college on April 18.

Athletes will compete in basketball, track and field and swimming.

The Special Olympics said 250 volunteers, including staff and students from CMU, and 200 coaches are helping to bring the event to life.

The competition is presented by NJM Insurance.

“Congratulations to all of the amazing athletes, coaches, volunteers and members of the Special Olympics Pennsylvania community,” Carol Voorhees, NJM president & CEO said. “NJM Insurance Group is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Western Spring Sectional and to celebrate the remarkable determination and spirit on display.”

The Opening Ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. at Geslignt Stadium and the events will wrap up at 5:45 p.m.

The Special Olympics said the public is welcome to cheer on the athletes on the day of the event.

Click here to learn more about Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

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