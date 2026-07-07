Carnegie Mellon University launching startup showcase aiming to lure investors to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Mellon University‘s Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship is launching a new weeklong innovation showcase this fall, overlapping with a number of other tech focused events.

StartUP PGH will be held from Sept. 14 to Sep. 18 and will feature four main events through the university. These include a Lab to Market day on September 15 focused on transitioning research to commercialization, the return of AI Robotics Venture Day, featuring startup pitches, on September 16, a job fair September 17 and a ongoing exhibit of CMU startups. The week is also expected to feature keynote speakers, which have not yet been announced.

Also occurring alongside the event will be a number of partner events, including the Pittsburgh Robotics Network’s annual Robotics and AI Discovery Day, which will be held September 16, and this year’s AI Horizons Summit on September 17 and 18.

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