Carnegie Science Center escape room takes place on historic submarine

PITTSBURGH — A new escape room at Carnegie Science Center will allow visitors to put their detective skills to the test on a historic Pittsburgh submarine.

By solving puzzles and games about Pittsburgh, the USS Requin, and western Pennsylvania history and science, participants can enjoy a limited-time run of Escape USS Requin: Pittsburgh Legends to solve the local legend of the missing B-25.

Escape Escape USS Requin: Pittsburgh Legends takes place on Carnegie Science Center's historic submarine. (Carnegie Science Center)

Full mobility is required. Advance tickets are required and available here.

The escape room runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 28 at 5:30 and 7 p.m. The cost is $175 per group of 4-6 members/$200 per group of 4-6 nonmembers, for ages 13 and up. Those 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult.

