Local

Carnegie Science Center escape room takes place on historic submarine

By WPXI.com News Staff

Escape Escape USS Requin: Pittsburgh Legends takes place on Carnegie Science Center's historic submarine. (Carnegie Science Center)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A new escape room at Carnegie Science Center will allow visitors to put their detective skills to the test on a historic Pittsburgh submarine.

By solving puzzles and games about Pittsburgh, the USS Requin, and western Pennsylvania history and science, participants can enjoy a limited-time run of Escape USS Requin: Pittsburgh Legends to solve the local legend of the missing B-25.

Escape Escape USS Requin: Pittsburgh Legends takes place on Carnegie Science Center's historic submarine. (Carnegie Science Center)

Full mobility is required. Advance tickets are required and available here.

The escape room runs from Sept. 1 through Oct. 28 at 5:30 and 7 p.m. The cost is $175 per group of 4-6 members/$200 per group of 4-6 nonmembers, for ages 13 and up. Those 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Popular Pittsburgh restaurant to rebrand, reopen as ‘The Foodture’
  • 2 lucky lottery winners split $135,995 prize; 1 ticket sold at local gas station
  • Black Hawk helicopters expected to fly around Downtown Pittsburgh Tuesday. Here’s why.
  • VIDEO: Spotted lanternfly sticky traps are harmful to other wildlife, experts say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read