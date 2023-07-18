Local

Carnegie Science Center to hold 21+ picnic on USS Requin

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Carnegie Science Center is honoring a Navy tradition with an event for adults 21 and over next weekend.

The Science Center is hosting its own Steel Beach Picnic on the USS Requin on Saturday, July 29. This is their twist on a Navy tradition where a captain would declare a day of leisure with barbecue, drinks and fun after a long time at sea.

The event is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and will have food, games on the deck of the Requin, a cash bar and tours of the submarine.

Tickets are available on the Science Center’s website.

