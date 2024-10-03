Carnegie Science Center unveils newest addition to miniature railroad

PITTSBURGH — A historic Pittsburgh restaurant is now a part of the Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad and Village.

The Chinatown Inn model was unveiled Thursday ahead of the busy holiday season.

Chinatown Inn on Third Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh is the last surviving business from Pittsburgh’s Chinatown. In the spring of 2021, Chinatown received Pennsylvania state historical landmark status.

Each year, the Science Center welcomes visitors to vote from three notable businesses or landmarks on the next model to be added to the miniature railroad.

After a closure for maintenance, the miniature railroad reopens on Saturday. A “Celebrating Pittsburgh’s Chinatown” event will be held that day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are thrilled to reopen the Miniature Railroad & Village® and celebrate the legacy of Chinatown on such a special day for the Science Center,” said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl, Jr., Director of Carnegie Science Center. “Our close collaboration with the community has been key to the Miniature Railroad tradition, allowing us to highlight local history and share amazing stories from Western Pennsylvania with our visitors.”

For a full schedule of events on Saturday, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group