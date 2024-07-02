Local

Carnegie Science Center’s SkyWatch to include rooftop stargazing

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Carnegie Science Center’s Buhl Planetarium - WPXI Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Science Center (Carnegie Science Center/Carnegie Science Center)

Stargazers can explore the starry frontier with the Carnegie Science Center from 9 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 during Skywatch. A feature presentation will be held in the Buhl Planetarium in addition to astronomical activities, professional telescopes and rooftop stargazing.

Visitors can spot the “Heart of the Scorpio” and craters on the waxing gibbous moon, and stand beneath the Alpha Capricornid meteor shower.

The event will happen rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, activities will move indoors with an extended planetarium show.

Tickets for SkyWatch are $12 per person or $10 for Carnegie Museums members. Advanced registration is encouraged.

Visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

