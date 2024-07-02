Moon Township neighbors growing frustrated with ‘megachurch’ hosting large event this weekend

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors who live near the former Baywood Conference and Lodging Center are frustrated that a “megachurch” is holding a festival at that location without properly securing permits.

Dozens voiced their concerns to the township’s Board of Supervisors Monday night.

“It is overwhelming to be in this area with what’s going on on that property,” Kevin Rooney told supervisors.

One of the biggest complaints from neighbors is the noise they say is coming from the festival at all hours of the day, and will be for the next week.

“Starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, until 11 p.m. on Saturday night. There was music, there were sound checks, and this morning they were speaking in tongues,” said Danielle Dawn. “I had to close my windows.”

The police chief said his department had 40 neighbors call on Sunday to complain about the noise several times, but the township says they’re not violating any ordinance.

“We’ve looked into it, and we don’t believe that we can stop them on the basis of a noise level violation,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman David Bachman.

Last week, the township filed an injunction against Revival Today to stop this event from happening. Their biggest concern was safety.

But an Allegheny County judge denied that request, saying the event can continue.

However, the township said the judge confirmed nothing is happening at this location after the festival ends this weekend.

Neighbors don’t believe that – as Revival Today doesn’t have the permits for this festival.

“They’re not following the rules,” Dawn said.

“If any of you think they’re going to stop using this after this festival in this regard, you’re all fooling yourselves and therefore fooling us,” Rooney added.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek asked Bachman about what the township would do if that happened.

“I don’t want to speculate what we’ll do from a legal perspective, but I think you saw tonight each one of the supervisors said that we will contemplate what we can do to make sure they comply with the ordinances of Moon Township,” Bachman said.

After the injunction was denied, pastor, JD Shuttlesworth celebrated on Instagram.

In part, he said to the township’s legal team, “Don’t let the fact that the judge felt your case was so weak, it was thrown out without us presenting a defense make you feel down! The important thing is that you tried your best.”

Havranek called and emailed Revival Today asking for comment, but did not hear back.

