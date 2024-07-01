Local

Armed security guard charged in deadly mass shooting at Penn Hills bar

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Laketon Road shooting investigation FILE: Allegheny County Police Department detectives block off part of a Penn Hills Road while investigating a deadly shooting.

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department has charged a man in connection to a mass shooting inside a Penn Hills Bar.

In a news release, ACPD says through witness interviews and evidence collected during the investigation, detectives learned Chaz Jackson, 42, was one of the people responsible for a shooting inside Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar on June 2. That shooting killed Nathaniel Smiley Jr., 44, of Pittsburgh, and Stephanie Stuart, 28, of McKeesport, and hurt seven others.

ACPD claims detectives have determined Jackson, who was working as an armed security guard at the lounge, is responsible for Stephanie Stuart’s death and injured at least one of the surviving victims.

He’s been charged with homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Police are still investigating this shooting. Anyone with information should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

