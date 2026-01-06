Carnegie swears in the youngest mayor in borough history

CARNEGIE, Pa. — The new mayor has made history in Carnegie.

On Monday night, the borough swore in 23-year old Sam Bigham as mayor.

Bigham is now the youngest mayor in the borough’s history and will be the youngest serving mayor in the state.

The Bigham family has a long history in Carnegie. The first president of the Carnegie Borough Council in 1894 was a Bigham.

His great-great-grandfather was the president of the Carnegie National Bank, now Citizens Bank.

“I think I could put a lot more energy towards this,” Bigham said. “And you know, I’m excited. I believe in Carnegie, and I think we could do a lot of great things.”

Bigham tells Channel 11 that his first plans are to invest in Main Street and continue working with the police department.

Bigham graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and is pursuing a master’s degree at Carnegie Mellon University.

