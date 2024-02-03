Referee dies from medical emergency at Westmoreland County high school basketball game

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — A referee died at a high school basketball game in Westmoreland County Friday after suffering a medical emergency.

Mount Pleasant Area School District Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gabauer confirmed referee Michael Roebuck died from a medical emergency that occurred during halftime of a junior varsity basketball game.

“Our school community is deeply saddened by the death of Mr. Roebuck that occurred during halftime of the Junior Varsity basketball game. Despite the immediate medical response and efforts of our first responders, Mr. Roebuck tragically passed away due to the severity of the emergency. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest of sympathies are with Mr. Roebuck’s family and friends,” Gabauer said in a statement.

