Local

Referee dies from medical emergency at Westmoreland County high school basketball game

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Basketball generic - WPXI Image by Brian Merrill from Pixabay (Image by Brian Merrill from Pixabay /Image by Brian Merrill from Pixabay)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — A referee died at a high school basketball game in Westmoreland County Friday after suffering a medical emergency.

Mount Pleasant Area School District Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gabauer confirmed referee Michael Roebuck died from a medical emergency that occurred during halftime of a junior varsity basketball game.

“Our school community is deeply saddened by the death of Mr. Roebuck that occurred during halftime of the Junior Varsity basketball game. Despite the immediate medical response and efforts of our first responders, Mr. Roebuck tragically passed away due to the severity of the emergency. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest of sympathies are with Mr. Roebuck’s family and friends,” Gabauer said in a statement.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • UPMC doctor becomes 1st in United States to try new lymphedema treatment approach
  • Smithfield Street ‘Pittsburgh Potty’ location being removed
  • Residents of Cranberry Township mobile home park upset over large lot rent increase
  • VIDEO: Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase through Beaver County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read