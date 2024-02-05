Local

Yough community announces plans to support family of man who died while refereeing basketball game

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Michael Roebuck

HERMINIE, Pa. — A Westmoreland County community is coming together to support the family of a man who died while refereeing a high school basketball game.

Michael Roebuck, 45, of New Standon died Friday after suffering a medical emergency during halftime of a JV basketball game between Mount Pleasant High School and Yough High School.

Roebuck is a graduate of Yough High School and a former basketball player at the school. Those within the district’s basketball program say he “played a vital role in the Yough community touching the lives of those he coached and mentored over the years.”

On Tuesday, the Yough Boys Basketball team will be collecting donations at a ticket counter for their home game, which is also Senior Night. The proceeds from a 50/50 draw will support Roebuck’s family.

Any youth players wearing a jersey can enter the match for free.

“Your presence at this game would be greatly appreciated to show your support for Mike, the seniors, and Yough Basketball. I hope to see everyone at the game,” a Facebook post from Yough Elementary Basketball Program reads in part.

