Carson Beck peels back curtain on formal meeting with Mike McCarthy, Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing their homework on this year’s quarterback class ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Mike McCarthy and the team’s decision-makers got to know Miami signal-caller Carson Beck a little better during a formal meeting this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“(McCarthy) is super, super smart,” Beck said Friday. “Really, really smart coach. That meeting, it was a lot of ball talk, for the most part. There was a couple questions about obviously just figuring out who I am and wanting to know who I am, but it was a lot of ball talk. I really enjoyed that meeting. It was really just me and him going back and forth the whole time, just talking football, which is what I love to do.”

Beck, who’d joined the Hurricanes as a transfer last year after five seasons at Georgia, passed for 3,813 yards and a career-high 30 touchdowns this past season. He also threw 12 interceptions.

Beck added that there are misconceptions about his Georgia exit.

