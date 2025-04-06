Carson Scholars Fund hosts academic awards banquet for students

The Carson Scholars Fund hosted their awards banquet for students grade 4-11 on Sunday.

According to a release, The Carson Scholars Fund awards $1,000 to students who excel academically and are dedicated to serving their communities.

Students who receive this honor will be named “Carson Scholars” and are awarded an Olympic-sized medal and trophy for their school to celebrate this achievement.

Educators must nominate their students to be able to compete for this scholarship and only one student from each school is able to apply. Carson Scholars must have a minimum 3.75 GPA and display humanitarian qualities.

