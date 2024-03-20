Casey, Fetterman express more concerns about U.S. Steel/Nippon Steel deal

This article originally appeared in Pittsburgh Business Times

Pennsylvania’s two Democratic senators told the leaders of United States Steel Corp. and Nippon Steel that they fear the $14.9 billion acquisition’s impact on the Mon Valley Works and urged Nippon Steel to put into writing its promises to the United Steelworkers.

“We have broader reservations about the potential for disinvestment in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Steel assets,” wrote U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, in a letter to U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt and Nippon Steel President Eiji Hashimoto. “Recent corporate filings have revealed that Nippon Steel is primarily interested in nonunionized U.S. Steel assets elsewhere in the country, having made repeated offers to acquire U.S. Steel’s mini mill segment.”

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group