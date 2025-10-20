Cash box, supplies reportedly stolen from local youth soccer club’s storage shed

Funds and supplies were stolen recently from a local youth soccer club, officials say.

In a social media post, the South Allegheny Youth Soccer Club said its storage shed was broken into on Wednesday. The door had been locked, but the lock and handle were reportedly damaged to gain entry.

Officials say concessions, referee equipment and two camping chairs were stolen, as well as a cash box containing funds from the previous weekend’s games and a campfire tip board.

“We are extremely disappointed and saddened by this incident,” officials said. ”These thefts affect not just our club, but our players and the community that supports them."

Officials posted again later, thanking community members for their support after the incident.

If you’d like to help the club recoup what was lost, you can donate through Venmo to @StephRichmond-SAYSC or through Square using this link.

Officials say all funds will help replace the stolen concessions, referee supplies and funds lost from the cash box.

