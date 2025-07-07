Castle Shannon Police Department launches trading card program

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — The Castle Shannon Police Department has launched a new Police Trading Card program aimed at strengthening relationships with the youth in the community.

The initiative allows school-aged children to collect trading cards from CSPD officers, each featuring a photo and a short biography of the officer or staff member. With 18 different cards available, children are encouraged to approach officers during their duties to collect them, provided the officers are not engaged in active police work.

The program includes trading cards not only for the uniformed patrol staff but also for the Borough Mayor, Administrative Assistant, Parking Enforcement Officer, and the Canine Officer.

To further engage the community, the CSPD will announce an Officer of the Week every Monday on their website and Facebook page.

Children who manage to collect all 18 cards will be rewarded with an official CSPD water bottle and a special limited edition CSPD Challenge Coin, available to the first 100 collectors. To claim their prizes, children must visit the station lobby and present their collection to a supervisor.

