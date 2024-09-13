Cat found in East Hills of Pittsburgh tests positive for rabies

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department is informing residents that a cat found in the East Hills of Pittsburgh tested positive for rabies.

The stray, black cat, which appeared sick and non-responsive, was found in the 2100 block of East Hills Drive near Imani Christian Academy on Friday, Sept. 6.

The health department is reminding people to avoid contact with wild animals or animals they don’t know, and to have their pets vaccinated. If an animal appears to be acting strange or become threatening, call your local animal control, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Any individual who is bitten, scratched or otherwise exposed to saliva from a stray or any other animal, should immediately cleanse the contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department, 412-687-ACHD (2243), to report the incident.

So far this year, 12 rabid animals have been reported in Allegheny County, including two raccoons, two cats, one fox, and seven bats.

