Local

Cathedral of Learning peregrine falcon pair welcome first chick

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

First chick The first peregrine falcon chick has hatched at the Cathedral of Learning on the University of Pittsburgh campus. (The National Aviary)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — The peregrine falcon pair perched atop Pitt’s Cathedral of Learning have welcomed their first chick, which was spotted on camera at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The public can watch along on the National Aviary’s livestream camera at aviary.org as the duo begins to raise their first chick and prepare for their other three eggs to hatch.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Peregrine falcon lays 3rd egg in Cathedral of Learning nest

The current female falcon first arrived at the Cathedral of Learning nest site around May 2023, shortly before the last time Ecco’s former partner, Morela, was seen on camera. From a banding on the new falcon’s leg, the female was identified as “Carla,” a former nestling from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Carla laid her first egg on March 14, followed by the second egg on March 18, the third on March 19 and the final egg on March 21. Carla and Ecco shared incubation duties for the last three weeks, ensuring a safe and successful first hatching. The three additional eggs are expected to hatch over the next 24-48 hours.

“Viewers enjoying this season’s live-streaming camera are getting an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the raw and unfiltered world of wild Peregrine Falcons,” said Robert Mulvihill, ornithologist with the National Aviary. “Not only have they witnessed the laying of Carla and Ecco’s clutch, but will continue to see the fascinating upbringing of these chicks through a simple glance on their phone or computer screen. Bringing this type of immersive content into the eyes of viewers will continue to increase support for conserving the lives of birds and protecting their natural habitats.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh ice cream shop closing after decades of business
  • Club in Oakland closed after refusing health inspection
  • Man found dead in vehicle after shooting in New Castle
  • VIDEO: Family, friends remember teen killed in Pittsburgh mass shooting 2 years ago
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read