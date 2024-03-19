Peregrine falcon lays 3rd egg in Cathedral of Learning nest

PITTSBURGH — Another falcon egg was laid in a nest at the Cathedral of Learning.

The National Aviary says peregrine falcon Carla laid her third egg early Tuesday morning. Her previous two eggs were laid on March 14 and 18. She can lay up to four eggs.

Carla will soon start incubating her eggs, according to the National Aviary. While male peregrine falcons don’t incubate, Carla’s partner Ecco may step in from time to time to cover the eggs during inclement weather so Carla can rest.

Click here to see a live stream of Carla and Ecco’s nest.

