‘We have officially arrived!”: New Raising Cane’s restaurant opening in Pleasant Hills

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A new Raising Cane’s restaurant is coming to Allegheny County.

The franchise will be opening its first location in Pleasant Hills on May 7.

The restaurant will be at 410 Clairton Boulevard. It will be open 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Pleasant Hills, we have officially arrived! We know the community is bursting with excitement and we’re eager to serve up our one-of-a-kind Chicken Finger meals with a smile,” said Regional Vice President Jen Szwec. “Our friendly crew is ready to feed our fabulous fans on opening day and create lasting memories in the Pleasant Hills community for years to come!”

The location’s grand opening will include a “Lucky 20″ drawing to award 20 customers free Cane’s for a year and a commemorative hat and a card for a free Box Combo for their next visit to the first 100 customers to buy a Box Combo.

