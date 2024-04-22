Man found dead in vehicle after shooting in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting in New Castle.

New Castle police chief David Cumo said police were called to the area of E Moody Avenue and Carlisle Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

Police say they believe around 6 shots were fired.

There are no suspects at this time.

The victim’s identity will not be released at this time.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group