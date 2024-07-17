CCAC offering scholarships to parents

PITTSBURGH — The Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) will now offer scholarships to parents.

The scholarships are designed to help parenting students with personal and financial needs through grant funding provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The CCAC Parent Pathways scholarship will provide one on one support and coaching and up to $5,000 to eligible parenting students for personal, academic, financial, familial and emergency support. Participants will receive wrap-around assistance and guidance from CCAC and Pittsburgh Scholar House.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled or plan to enroll in a CCAC credit or noncredit degree or workforce program that spans one academic year or less. Currently enrolled CCAC students who are one year from graduation/program completion are also invited to apply.

For more information, visit https://www.ccac.edu/cost-and-aid/parenting-scholars-program.php.

