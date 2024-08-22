CDC Director stops in Pittsburgh area as part of nationwide back to school tour

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — The CDC Director made a stop at the Spencer Family YMCA in Bethel Park as part of her nationwide back to school tour.

We followed CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen as she got a first hand look at a “Y on the Fly” van.

It’s designed to bring active play and healthy food choices to children who can’t travel to the Y facility.

“We know when they’re in positive environments, they thrive at home, they thrive at school,” Dr. Cohen said.

Next it was onto the inside of the Y where she met with staff and people from the community.

As the new school year begins, Dr. Cohen focused the well-being of children, maintaining healthy routines and mental health.

“If you notice things aren’t right, talk to your pediatrician, make sure you’re asking questions and raising issues, talk to your school. See what resources are available,” Dr. Cohen said.

The CDC also has this recommendation if you’re questioning whether to send your sick child is school:

“We really simplify what does it mean when you’re sick. It means higher fevers, persistent, active coughs and vomiting. Stay home,” Dr. Cohen said.

This is the third and final stop in the tour.

