Man who lost his eye in shooting on Parkway West shares story

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

Bob Long

PITTSBURGH — A man who lost his eye in a shooting incident on the Parkway West while he was in Pittsburgh on a business trip is sharing his story.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca spoke to Bob Long, who is now having to adjust to life without an eye.

The bullet narrowly missed his brain. This week, police charged Rashawn Hall with attempted homicide.

On 11 News at 4, Long shares his harrowing story for the first time.

