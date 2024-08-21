2 men, woman arrested after bank robbery in Center Township, police say

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men and a woman are in custody after a bank robbery in Center Township on Wednesday.

The robbery happened at First Commonwealth Bank on Wagner Road.

Police said one of the men went in and brandished a gun. He is believed to have left in a waiting vehicle.

An officer followed a car they believed to be involved and arrested a man and woman inside. Police said the other man was arrested after a foot chase.

The suspects have not been identified at this time.

The FBI is handling the investigation. Police did not say how much money was taken from the bank.

