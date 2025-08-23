Celebrate art, culture at 3rd Annual Building Bridges Day

PITTSBURGH — The 3rd Annual Building Bridges Day will take place on Aug. 23, at the Roberto Clemente Bridge in Pittsburgh, transforming the landmark into a vibrant hub of art, culture, and connection.

Created and led by artist and community advocate Ebtehal Badawi, the event invites residents from all walks of life to come together and celebrate unity through art and culture. This year’s event is presented with the generous fiscal sponsorship of New Sun Rising, a nonprofit that empowers communities through creative entrepreneurship and cultural engagement.

“This event is about more than just celebration—it’s a powerful reminder that art, culture, and connection have the ability to unite our city in the most beautiful ways,” says Badawi.

Building Bridges Day 2025 will feature live art installations, food trucks, local small business vendors, performances, and interactive community activities. The event will kick off with a School Mascot Race, adding a fun and energetic start to the day.

Whether you’re a creative looking to showcase your work or a community member wanting to support a day of positivity and inclusion, there’s a place for you at Building Bridges Day.

