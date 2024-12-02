Cell phones, Apple Watches stolen in smash-and-grab burglary at Banksville T-Mobile store

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating following a smash-and-grab burglary at a T-Mobile store in Pittsburgh’s Banksville neighborhood.

The burglary happened just after 1 a.m. Monday at 3139 Banksville Road.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect or suspects were gone.

Police said the front glass door of the store was smashed, and a couple of cell phones and some Apple Watches were stolen from a display case.

Detectives will follow up during the day to try to secure any surveillance video.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group