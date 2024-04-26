Center Township Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer, Tonda

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Center Township Police Department welcomed a new K-9 officer to its squad.

K-9 officer Tonda joined the department thanks to donations and support from Jordan Whitehead and the Joe Mancino family, it was announced on Facebook.

Tonda will soon join his new handler, Officer Peake, and will be trained in explosives and the detection of gun powder residue.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group