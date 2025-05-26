Ceremony along Ohio River honors submarines, crew members lost throughout history

PITTSBURGH — An emotional memorial ceremony was held aboard the USS Requin, the submarine moored along the Ohio River at the Carnegie Science Center.

“No maritime power has ever survived unless its men have been willing to fight back,” one speaker said.

A bell was rung in memory of each submarine lost throughout history, and an honor guard performed a 21-gun salute.

“It honors the memory of those submariners who lost their lives in the line of duty, especially the majority who perished during World War II,” a speaker said.

Throughout our country’s history, more than 4,000 lives have been lost during submarine service aboard 65 submarines.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group