The Allegheny County Health Department issued a “Mon Valley Episode Warning” Wednesday, impacting certain companies and remaining in effect until air quality improves.

The county declaration runs parallel with a Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for the Monongahela Valley.

State regulators issued the Code Orange alert specifically for fine particulate matter, known as PM 2.5. The alert is calculated using a 24-hour average, meaning individual hours throughout the day will experience particulate concentrations higher or lower than the overall forecast.

According to the ACHD’s website, the Mon Valley Air Pollution Episode Rule was codified in September 2021.

“The rule has the health department monitor weather forecasts for conditions that lead to an episode,” the website reads. “When weather conditions are likely to exceed acceptable levels for the Mon Valley, companies impacted by the rule must execute plans, submitted and approved by the Health Department, that will reduce their emissions.”

Facilities throughout the Mon Valley that significantly contribute to particulate pollution are required to temporarily reduce their emissions during the warning. Regulated companies must maintain these reduced emission levels until regional air quality conditions improve.

A Code Orange classification indicates that air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups. This segment includes individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, teenagers, pregnant women, minority populations and outdoor workers.

Health authorities advise sensitive individuals to shorten outdoor activities, reduce the intensity of their exertion and take frequent breaks.

People with asthma are urged to keep quick-relief medicine on hand and follow their action plans. Anyone suffering from heart disease should monitor for symptoms such as palpitations, shortness of breath or unusual fatigue, which may indicate a serious medical problem requiring contact with a health care provider.

Fine particulate matter consists of microscopic particles measuring 2.5 micrometers in diameter or smaller. These particles originate from several common sources, including industrial processes, power plants, vehicle tailpipes, woodstoves and wildfires.

Exposure to particle pollution causes coughing, wheezing, reduced lung function, asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes and is linked to early death in people with heart or lung disease.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group