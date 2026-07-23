Chandler dazzles, but Pirates drop pitchers’ duel to Yankees

NEW YORK — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Bubba Chandler turned in one of the best starts of his career, but the Pirates were defeated 2-0 by the Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday night.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 7th, 2-0 NYY: Jasson Domínguez and Anthony Volpe recorded back-to-back two-out singles off Brandon Eisert (2-2) to break the scoreless tie and put the Yankees (57-45) ahead.

Key Moments

Manager Don Kelly pulled Bubba Chandler with one out in the seventh after 84 pitches for left-hander Brandon Eisert, who was tasked with facing a pair of lefty batters. Eisert walked Cody Bellinger and allowed back-to-back hits to put the Yankees ahead.

The Pirates (53-50) brought the potential go-ahead run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth in Ryan O’Hearn, who grounded out to second base to end the game.

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