Chandler fans career-high but defense lets him down; Pirates fall to Jays

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Bubba Chandler shattered a career-high with 11 strikeouts but was let down by the defense as the Pittsburgh Pirates fell 6-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Friday.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 PIT: Nick Gonzales barely missed his first home run of the season. Instead, his double set the Pirates (26-25) up with runners on second and third for Spencer Horwitz, who hit a sacrifice fly to deep center field off Kevin Gausman (4-3).

Bottom 3rd, 3-1 TOR: George Springer scored from third on a Spencer Horwitz throwing error from first to second base. The Blue Jays (24-27) took the lead on Yohendrick Piñango’s two-run double off Bubba Chandler (1-6).

Top 8th, 3-2 TOR: With runners on second and third and nobody out, pinch-hitter Bryan Reynolds drove in a run with a ground out to second base.

Bottom 8th, Jesús Sánchez doubled home a run off Dennis Santana. Later in the inning, George Springer played two more with his own two-bagger.

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