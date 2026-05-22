Change at the top of Allegheny County Bar Association

Thomas Petropoulos takes the helm of the Allegheny County Bar Association and Allegheny County Bar Foundation on July 1, becoming the third executive director in ACBA’s history.

He succeeds David Blaner, who retires on June 30 after 25 years as executive director and a 35-year career with ACBA and the foundation. Under Blaner’s leadership, ACBA and ACBF won several national awards, and many ACBA practices, initiatives and programs have been emulated by other bar associations across the U.S.

Petropoulos has served as assistant executive director since January 2024, hired after a lengthy search with the goal of ultimately ascending to the top post. Previously, Petropoulos, a Baltimore native, worked for almost a decade with the Akron Bar Association and Akron Bar Foundation, serving Summit County, Ohio, where he held numerous roles.

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