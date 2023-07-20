Channel 11 exclusive: A look inside the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police is not immune from the staffing concerns we’ve seen in so many professions since the pandemic. It comes as more local departments rely on state police for coverage.

And while Pennsylvania State Police say their response times are as strong as ever, they’re always working to make sure it stays that way.

In a Channel 11 Exclusive, Morning News Anchor Katherine Amenta takes you inside the State Police Academy in Hershey, to show you how they’re preparing for the future and answering an ever-expanding call of duty -- on Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.

