Channel 11 Exclusive: Police staffing study suggests Pittsburgh has enough officers

PITTSBURGH — Despite reports of slow police response times highlighted by a Channel 11 investigation last November, and some police stations in the city repeatedly holding officers to work overtime, a new report suggests, “…patrol staffing is far above what is needed to provide a high level of service.”

The report said 99 percent of calls for service are answered within an hour.

In other comparable cities, it’s between 74 percent and 92 percent. The report, which was conducted by a private company, called the median response time of 16 minutes in Pittsburgh “exceptional.”

Because of those statistics, the report recommends moving 188 officers out of the patrol unit.

That surprising recommendation comes despite repeated warnings from union leaders about a dwindling number of officers.

The city is budgeted for 900 officers. During the Peduto administration, the number rose to more than 1,000.

With retirements and resignations and no new academy classes in nearly three years, that number has dropped to just under 800 with more expected to resign or retire this year.

The first academy class in nearly three years is set to begin next week, and another one is scheduled for the fall. Each of those classes is expected to attract about 40 recruits.

In an interview in May 2022, Police Union President Bob Swartzwelder sounded the alarm about staffing issues.

“An absolute crisis. It’s terrifying as a citizen of the city myself. And just for people who want to visit the city for businesses that decide they want to settle here and have businesses here. Your police force is crumbling on the inside,” said Swartzwelder.

The report suggested reallocating 45 of those 188 patrol officers to an expanded community resource program.

It also said as a result of high caseloads, staffing for many investigative units, such as the Violent Crimes Unit should be increased.

The report also recommended using civilians in positions that do not require sworn officers, such as the Abandoned Vehicle Unit, and it suggested that 12 to 15 percent of calls for service can be diverted to a new civilian alternative response program.

The new chief, Larry Scirotto, has talked about implementing that type of program to free up more officers for more critical roles.

In an interview in May of this year, just after he was hired, he talked about his priorities.

“We’re working toward preventing the next shooting and being visible being available, being accessible so we have that community calming effect,” said Scirotto.

The chief and Mayor Ed Gainey are expected to address the findings of the report at a news conference Wednesday morning at Police Headquarters at 10 a.m.

Channel 11 reached out to the Police Officer Union and they said they would respond to the findings after the Mayor’s news conference.

