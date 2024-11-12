Channel 11 gets close-up look at Butler Area School District’s new weapon detection system

BUTLER, Pa. — Channel 11 got a close-up look at a new weapon detection system at Butler Area School District. The superintendent said it’s an extra layer of protection to keep kids safe.

Each morning, Butler students will now have to walk through a weapon detection device. Last week, the detectors were placed inside the Butler Area Senior High School, Intermediate High School and Summit Elementary School.

“It’s an evolution for us. Butler Area schools had metal detectors since 1995 and they serve a purpose. Unfortunately, it’s a slow process in the mornings in particularly so having these systems will make our entrance more efficient,” said Brian White, Butler superintendent.

A school police officer walked Channel 11 through how it works. The Evolv system uses artificial intelligence to identify objects that resemble the shape of a weapon. It also provides the district with statistics.

“It gives us data on how many hits we have so we can screen those students a second time,” said White.

The superintendent said they already have school police and metal detectors. This advanced technology is an added security measure.

“We made a lot of enhancements behind the scenes to what we have available for our officers in case there is an emergency. Something like this is very visible and are upgrades,” said White.

The district also plans to use the detectors in other ways.

“We selected a model that was portable. We would like to use them in our large scale events like football games, basketball games, concerts, events where we have large crowds,” said White.

The superintendent said they may add this system to their other schools as well.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group