Channel 11 gets first look at Sarris Candies chocolate factory before new public tours begin

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Sarris Candies is giving the public a chance to go behind the scenes for the first time.

The family-owned chocolate company invited Channel 11 inside its new 130-thousand-square-foot chocolate factory in Canonsburg ahead of the launch of its guided factory tours.

Inside the factory, assembly lines produce chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate-drizzled potato chips and other Sarris favorites, with much of the work still done by hand. Employees were seen sprinkling salt onto caramels, decorating chocolate treats and packaging candy.

“Everything is still family-owned and you see the care and attention that goes into everything we do and make here,” said Chelsea Sammel, Sarris marketing manager. “I think that will be very apparent to people.”

They also have a new chocolate store which features bright candy colors, antique chocolate molds and family-friendly displays designed with children in mind.

Company leaders say they have received requests for factory tours for years, but their old facility was not designed to accommodate visitors.

“People want to see behind the scenes — how we make our candy, how the chocolate is made,” said Tino Rionda, executive vice president of Sarris Candies.

One of the highlights of the tour is the overhead piping system that moves roughly 10-thousand pounds of chocolate a day throughout the factory to different assembly lines.

The guided tours will begin on July 6. Sarris says there will be three tours per day with 15 people per group, and reservations will be required beginning June 1.

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