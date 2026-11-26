CLAYSVILLE, Pa. — A charred shell of a foundation is all that’s left of Brenda Varner’s Claysville home after a fire destroyed it last month.

Family members told Channel 11 the house has been a safe haven for many over the years, as Varner took in those who had fallen on hard times. Now, she’s the one in need.

“It was 12:30 at night. Me and my three cats were asleep in my bed,” Varner said. “I have a young man living with me who is homeless, so he’s 18. He pounded on my door and said, ‘The house is on fire!’”

They were able to get out, but not before losing everything, including two of her cats.

“They just kind of scattered, and I tried to find them, but the smoke was just too bad,” Varner said.

Flames quickly tore through Varner’s home, where she lived for 34 years, raised her children, and welcomed those with nowhere to go.

“She’s taken in plenty of people, I mean, there was a man, she took him in for like nine years, I think,” said Julie White, Varner’s daughter.

The only thing left on the property is a trailer that Varner is hoping to soon call home. She said it’ll cost $9,000 to hook up utilities, but without homeowner’s insurance, it’s money she doesn’t have.

“I have a septic there and a well, dig all those lines and put them in, get the electric up, get a pole up so I can get in there. If I can get in there, I’ll throw a mattress on the floor and call it a day,” Varner said.

A GoFundMe account has helped to raise some of that money, but family members are hoping the community can come together so Varner can have somewhere to call home again.

“Anything helps, a dollar – just share it, just anything to help her get back over there,” White said.

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