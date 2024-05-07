Channel 11 investigation into Social Security overpayments nominated for Pulitzer Prize

An investigation into Social Security Administration overpayments by Cox Media Group and KFF Health News is now a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Public Service.

This award, considered to be the most prestigious of Pulitzer prizes, is a historic achievement as CMG is the first local broadcast media company to be named a finalist for the honor.

“Being a Pulitzer Prize finalist is strong validation for the value of our investments in local news and investigative journalism on a national level,” said Marian Pittman, president of content for CMG. “We’re honored to be included among this elite group of journalists recognized today.”

The coverage by eight CMG investigative teams, including 11 Investigates, KFF Health News and CMG’s Washington News Bureau, details the system overpayment of vulnerable Americans by the Social Security Administration. Since the investigation began, policy changes have been implemented and the SSA announced internal changes, showing the profound influence journalism can have.

>> Local families told they owe thousands they don’t have after Social Security overpayments

Through our coverage, WPXI reporter Amy Hudak brought you the stories of local families struggling to cope after they were told they owed thousands in overpayments. Our investigation also helped get Social Security benefits restored for a Pittsburgh veteran.

>>> 11 Investigates helps get Social Security benefits restored for veteran, Pittsburgh native

The investigation gained traction in the nation’s capital, with lawmakers demanding answers from the Social Security Administration and calls for congressional hearings. Eventually, officials took action and SSA made significant changes to how it handled overpayments.

>>> Major changes in how Social Security overpayments are handled, following 11 Investigates reporting

In 2023, the group investigative teams aired more than 100 news stories and distributed content nationwide, amplifying the impact of the investigation by reaching millions of people on air and online.

