Charges filed against 1 of 5 people shot at Hill District bar

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has the criminal complaint that details exactly what led up to five people being shot in the city’s Hill District Wednesday night.

One of those people was Dean Marbury, who Pittsburgh police say was one of the people who fired his weapon.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta has more details from the complaint through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

Detectives say surveillance video from inside Jay’s Bar shows Marbury getting into an argument with a security guard, which then turned physical. That’s when police say another security guard drew a gun and shot at Marbury. Marbury shot back — with several customers caught in the crossfire.

He was then shot again — 11 times total — when he tried to leave the bar. Marbury is facing a list of charges, including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

We don’t know at this time if anyone else will be arrested.

