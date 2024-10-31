3 separate gun arrests made in Downtown Pittsburgh, 2 teenagers charged

PITTSBURGH — Three separate gun arrests were made in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, according to police.

The first arrest was made after a brief foot chase that started in the 300 block of Smithfield Street. Police said Eugene Camp, 21, is charged with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license and evading arrest on foot.

Camp was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Around 6:30 p.m., police received a tip that a teenage girl was carrying a gun downtown and then observed the person matching her description in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue. The girl, who is 15 years old, was taken in for questioning.

She is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor. Police said she was placed on electronic monitoring.

Later in the evening, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on a warrant in the area of Sixth Street and Penn Avenue after he discarded a loaded gun. Police said he was taken to a juvenile facility.

